Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

15-year-old beloved Sumatran tiger dies at zoo after battling cancer, officials say

A zoo in Florida said it euthanized a beloved 15-year-old tiger named Berani due to health...
A zoo in Florida said it euthanized a beloved 15-year-old tiger named Berani due to health reasons.(Zoo Miami)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (Gray News) - A zoo in Florida is mourning the loss of one of its tigers.

According to Zoo Miami, a 15-year-old Sumatran tiger named Berani was euthanized Thursday afternoon after test results revealed he was suffering from spleen cancer.

Berani reportedly had lost his appetite over the last several days and was very lethargic.

“Sadly, due to his advanced age and an extremely poor prognosis for any improvement, the very difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize him to provide him the dignity in death that he displayed throughout his life,” the zoo team said.

The Sumatran tiger was born at the San Francisco Zoo in March 2008 before being brought to Miami in 2013 as part of a Species Survival Plan recommendation.

He was paired with a female named Leeloo and successfully sired a male cub named Satu in 2015 along with a female cub named Ndari in 2021.

“As we sadly announce his passing, we will soon be announcing something much more uplifting that will only add to this magnificent cat’s legacy,” the zoo shared.

There are believed to be less than 500 Sumatran tigers left in the wild. According to the zoo, their biggest threats are habitat loss to palm oil plantations and poaching.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.
One killed, one hurt in early morning Sioux Falls crash
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
One dead in Walworth County crash
Gun with Police Lights
Sioux Falls man arrested for allegedly firing gun at occupied vehicle with infant inside
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Robbery suspect caught sleeping in running car
2023 Football Friday on Dakota News Now
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-SEASON FINALE (11-3-23)!

Latest News

42nd annual Artists of the Plains Art Show & Sale
Artists of the Plains Art Show & Sale returns for 42nd year
In this undated photo provided by the Israeli military, Israeli troops are seen during a ground...
US and Arab partners disagree over the need for a cease-fire as Israeli strikes kill more civilians
The DTSF Holiday Boutique Crawl on Saturday afternoon featured ten different downtown...
Holiday shopping kicks off in Sioux Falls
Both former and active military personnel were present at Saturday’s ceremony.
Inaugural flag-raising ceremony held at new Harrisburg Veterans Memorial
Cordell Wright gives a preview of today's top stories and First Alert Meteorologist Lexie...
Saturday's top headlines and weather forecast (11-4-2023)