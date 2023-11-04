Avera Medical Minute
Artists of the Plains Art Show & Sale returns for 42nd year

Cordell Wright gives a preview of today's top stories and First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley has a look at your Saturday forecast.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A staple for art lovers from all over the region, sponsored by the Center for Western Studies at Augustana University, returned for the 42nd year.

The Artists of the Plains Art Show & Sale started Friday and runs through Sunday at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Sioux Falls.

28 artists had their work on display and for sale.

The show provided an opportunity for the public to get to know and support local artists.

Originally it was mostly Western and Mative art, and it has progressed and evolved over the years and now we have quite a variety of all kinds of art. Which is good because it provides something for everyone,” said Bryan Bortnem, an artist from Rutland, South Dakota. “A lot of new artists that are coming and a lot of old artists that continue to come.”

This year’s show featured a variety of media, including oil, acrylic, watercolor, mixed media, ceramics, sculpture, and photography.

Sunday’s session opens at 10:00 a.m. and goes until 3:00 p.m.

