DOC Secretary responds to concerns about new state prison

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After claiming to have been left in the dark about plans for a new men’s prison in Lincoln County, county commissioners received new communication from the state about the project in a three-page letter obtained by Dakota News Now.

DOC Secretary Kellie Wasko responded to concerns brought up by those in the area who said there has been a lack of transparency surrounding the project.

Wasko added there is limited land publicly for sale in the state and the Lincoln County site met all their criteria.

She said specific layouts of the prison will not be released for security reasons, and plans are in the works to develop infrastructure.

Wasko wrote, “This letter is just the beginning of the information sharing and cooperative partnership that the DOC hopes to have with the county over the next several years as the project gets underway.”

You can read the full letter below.

