FOOTBALL FRIDAY-SEASON FINALE (11-3-23)!

Featuring 18 prep football playoff games from South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota!
Featuring 18 playoff games from South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota!
By Mark Ovenden, Zach Borg, Cooper Seamer, Cordell Wright, Parker Brown and Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The BIGGEST season of Football Friday comes to a close with our biggest show yet!

With State Semifinal playoffs in South Dakota, quarterfinals in Northwest Iowa, and Section Championships in Minnesota all converging on Friday, we’ve got ALL the local results, action and FUN from a huge day in our final show of 2023 featuring 18 dramatic postseason games. Click on the video viewer to watch:

SOUTH DAKOTA

-11AAA Semifinals

*Brandon Valley @ Lincoln

*O’Gorman @ Harrisburg

-11AA Semifinals

*Watertown @ Pierre

*Tea @ Yankton

-11A Semifinals

*Sioux Falls Christian @ Dell Rapids

*Lennox @ West Central

-11B Semifinals

*Elk Point-Jefferson @ Winner

-9AA Semifinals

*Howard @ Platte-Geddes

*Hamlin @ Parkston

-9A Semifinals

*Canistota @ Warner

*Deubrook @ Philip

-9B Semifinals

*Potter County @ Faulkton

*De Smet @ Avon

IOWA

-2A Quarterfinals

*Kuemper Catholic @ Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

-3A Quarterfinals

*Sioux City Heelan @ Sioux Center

MINNESOTA

-9-Man Section 3 Championship

*Hills-Beaver Creek vs. Edgerton

-Section 5A Championship

*Minneota vs. BOLD

-Section 3AA Championship

*Jackson County Central vs. Redwood Valley

