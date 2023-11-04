Holiday shopping kicks off in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Although Black Friday won’t be for another few weeks, some Sioux Falls businesses have already started rolling out holiday shopping sales.

The DTSF Holiday Boutique Crawl on Saturday afternoon featured ten different downtown boutiques, including Lauriebelles, Veza, and Threads by Simply Perfect.

Shoppers received a postcard that would be filled out at each location that could be entered in a prize drawing if they visited all ten locations.

“Everybody is running different promotions and serving up different beverages and some snacks. It’s just a really good way to kick off the holiday season and bring us all together,” said Veza owner Ondrea Stachel. “It’s always community over competition in downtown Sioux Falls. The holiday outlook this year is looking good. If this is any inkling to how it’s going to be, we’ll take it. It’s great, it’s awesome to see all the people out and about today.”



