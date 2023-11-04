In honor of Adam Johnson: Musketeers battle with Roughriders

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Musketeers are playing the rest of the season with heavy hearts as they deal with the passing of former Musketeer player Adam Johnson.

On Friday night, the Musketeers played their first game back at the Tyson Events Center since Johnson’s passing as they took on the Cedar Rapids Roughriders.

A memorial was set up for Johnson in the concourse, and on the opening puck drop neither the Muskies or Roughriders take the puck as this faceoff is won by Johnson.

In the first period, The Muskies are on the attack and Kaden Shahan rifles one top shelf its 1-0 Sioux City.

Second period, Muskies up 2-0 with Cedar Rapids on the penalty kill, but this puck is mishandled at the blue line, Jack Larrigan gets a hold of it...heads for the net... fakes the pass and beats the goalie to tie things up at 2.

Later on, Musketeers shorthanded but they get out on the rush Jonah Aegerter gives to Brian Nicholas who gives it right back for the score. Sioux city leads 3-2 but the Roughriders would come back and win it 5-4 in overtime.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.