Inaugural flag-raising ceremony held at new Harrisburg Veterans Memorial

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Veterans Day is one week away, and a ceremony to honor community members who have served was held in Harrisburg on Saturday.

A flag-raising ceremony took place at 10:00 a.m. for the new Veterans Memorial on Dynamic Avenue.

The event was organized by Dynamic Development in coordination with the Harrisburg VFW.

Both former and active military personnel were present at Saturday’s ceremony.

“I’m a 20th-year vet of the airforce here in town, but for me, it’s the older guys that were in these massive wars, Vietnam, the World Wars. That’s why I love that, these guys are out here today to show that we support them with a memorial like this,” said Post 45 Vice Commander Nate Blom.

Organizers hope to continue to add to the memorial, including restoring the 1936 Japanese Cannon that is significant to the Harrisburg community.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.