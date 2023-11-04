Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Inaugural flag-raising ceremony held at new Harrisburg Veterans Memorial

Cordell Wright gives a preview of today's top stories and First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley has a look at your Saturday forecast.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Veterans Day is one week away, and a ceremony to honor community members who have served was held in Harrisburg on Saturday.

A flag-raising ceremony took place at 10:00 a.m. for the new Veterans Memorial on Dynamic Avenue.

The event was organized by Dynamic Development in coordination with the Harrisburg VFW.

Both former and active military personnel were present at Saturday’s ceremony.

“I’m a 20th-year vet of the airforce here in town, but for me, it’s the older guys that were in these massive wars, Vietnam, the World Wars. That’s why I love that, these guys are out here today to show that we support them with a memorial like this,” said Post 45 Vice Commander Nate Blom.

Organizers hope to continue to add to the memorial, including restoring the 1936 Japanese Cannon that is significant to the Harrisburg community.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.
One killed, one hurt in early morning Sioux Falls crash
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
One dead in Walworth County crash
Gun with Police Lights
Sioux Falls man arrested for allegedly firing gun at occupied vehicle with infant inside
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Robbery suspect caught sleeping in running car
2023 Football Friday on Dakota News Now
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-SEASON FINALE (11-3-23)!

Latest News

42nd annual Artists of the Plains Art Show & Sale
Artists of the Plains Art Show & Sale returns for 42nd year
The DTSF Holiday Boutique Crawl on Saturday afternoon featured ten different downtown...
Holiday shopping kicks off in Sioux Falls
Cordell Wright gives a preview of today's top stories and First Alert Meteorologist Lexie...
Saturday's top headlines and weather forecast (11-4-2023)
Dakota News Now at 6 p.m.
Dakota News Now Saturday 6 p.m. newscast