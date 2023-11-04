Marine Corp veteran, Watertown resident publishes first book about the power of kindness

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - “From Nicholas to Christmas” by Watertown resident Kyle Poehls illustrates how anyone, regardless of their status, can make a big impact any day of the year.

During his time in the Marine Corps, Poehls’s life took a dramatic turn after he survived two comas during his service, and in 2017, he began work on “From Nicholas to Christmas.”

The book is about the early life of Santa Claus and emphasizes the enduring relevance of kindness and generosity beyond the festive season.

Poehls joined Dakota News Now to discuss his debut book, and you can watch the interview in the video player above.

