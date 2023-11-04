Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Marine Corp veteran, Watertown resident publishes first book about the power of kindness

“From Nicholas to Christmas” by Watertown resident Kyle Poehls illustrates how anyone, regardless of their status, can make a big impact any day of the year.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - “From Nicholas to Christmas” by Watertown resident Kyle Poehls illustrates how anyone, regardless of their status, can make a big impact any day of the year.

During his time in the Marine Corps, Poehls’s life took a dramatic turn after he survived two comas during his service, and in 2017, he began work on “From Nicholas to Christmas.”

The book is about the early life of Santa Claus and emphasizes the enduring relevance of kindness and generosity beyond the festive season.

Poehls joined Dakota News Now to discuss his debut book, and you can watch the interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
One dead in Walworth County crash
Gun with Police Lights
Sioux Falls man arrested for allegedly firing gun at occupied vehicle with infant inside
Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.
One killed, one hurt in early morning Sioux Falls crash
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Robbery suspect caught sleeping in running car
This week, a US District Judge sentenced two Sioux Falls women who pled guilty to charges of...
2 Sioux Falls women sentenced for roles in methamphetamine and fentanyl conspiracy

Latest News

During his time in the Marine Corps, Poehls’s life took a dramatic turn after he survived two...
Marine Corp veteran, Watertown resident publishes first book about the power of kindness
Lincoln County Commission calls for state to meet with residents, ‘Frankly, it’s not how we...
DOC Secretary responds to concerns about new state prison
DOC Secretary Kellie Wasko responded to concerns brought up by those in the area who said there...
DOC Secretary responds to concerns about new state prison
South Dakota open primaries petition hits milestone