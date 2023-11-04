One killed, one hurt in early morning Sioux Falls crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say one person was killed and another is in critical condition after an accident that happened on the east side of Sioux Falls Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the intersection of East 26th Street and South Bahnson just after 3 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities say a 2015 Ford Fusion was headed north on Bahnson when it lost control and rolled.

The intersection was closed for several hours as authorities investigated the crash.

Names have not been released.

