One killed, one hurt in early morning Sioux Falls crash

Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.
Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say one person was killed and another is in critical condition after an accident that happened on the east side of Sioux Falls Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the intersection of East 26th Street and South Bahnson just after 3 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities say a 2015 Ford Fusion was headed north on Bahnson when it lost control and rolled.

The intersection was closed for several hours as authorities investigated the crash.

Names have not been released.

