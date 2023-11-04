Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls Humane Society in need of pet food bank donations

The Sioux Falls Humane Society’s Community Pet Food Bank helps families in need to be able to feed their pets. Now, that lifeline is dwindling.
By Parker Brown
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Humane Society’s Community Pet Food Bank helps families in need to be able to feed their pets. Now, that lifeline is dwindling.

“We’re constantly in need of food for the community food bank just due to how many people utilize it,” said Community Outreach and Marketing Manager for the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society, Dana Konzem.

With rising costs due to inflation, many families across America have faced hardship. Many pet owners made the difficult decision to surrender their furry friends, leading to full shelters. The Humane Society is combating this by helping pet owners care for and feed their animals.

“We don’t want pets to end up at a shelter. We want them to be in homes with their loving families,” Konzem explained. “People can come out and get a free bag of food from us once a month so we can help support those that are in need of financial assistance and to keep those pets where they belong.”

For the first time in months, their shelves were empty on Thursday.

“We had a supply of community food, about seven thousand pounds earlier this year, and it only took us about two months to go through that seven thousand pounds,” Konzem said.

They received one donation already on Friday morning, but their call for help remains the same. The need for pet food is great, and they hope more donations come in.

“With families not having resources, we try to help where we can,” Konzem said.

You can donate any pet food to the Humane Society any day of the week, even on Thursdays when they’re usually closed for their routine cleaning. All you have to do is bring it to their night receiving.

You can also view the Humane Society’s wishlist or purchase food to donate online at SDHumaneSociety.com/wish-list.

