South Dakota open primaries petition hits milestone

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An effort to create open primaries in South Dakota passed another hurdle on Saturday, with more than 25,000 of the 35,000 required signatures collected to put the issue on the November 2024 ballot.

The open primaries initiative promises to increase voter participation in the state’s elections.

If passed, it would allow all registered voters to vote for their favored candidate, with the top two vote-getters advancing to the general election.

