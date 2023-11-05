Christmas-themed race supports pediatric cancer research

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Sunday, over 100 runners and walkers got into the Christmas spirit while raising money for a good cause.

The Christmas Tree Skirt Dash is organized annually by the Sioux Falls Area Running Club.

Runners started at Queen City Bakery downtown to participate in a 5K, one-mile, or two-mile race along the bike trail.

Participants were encouraged to dress up in Christmas costumes.

The race was also a fundraiser for the childhood cancer research initiative Project Stella.

“Well, I love running and I’m a pediatric oncologist and I just decided to combine my two passions and give back to the community the best way I can, that’s why I’m sharing my love of running,” said organizer Katie Nelson.

Prizes were given out to each race’s winner, as well as the runners with the best costumes.

In total, about $3,000 was raised for Project Stella.

