Coats for All distribution drive happening Wednesday through Friday

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Dakota News Now Coats for All collection drive has wrapped up and the coats are being cleaned with the help of Sioux Laundry just in time for the distribution drive at the Salvation Army this upcoming week.

Coats will be handed out free of charge to those in need on November 8, 9, and 10 from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. each day.

The distribution will be held at the Salvation Army Community Center at 800 North Cliff Avenue.

From Dakota News Now, thank you for keeping our community warm this winter.

Dakota News Now hosts Coats for All event

