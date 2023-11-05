Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Coming up this week: Hy-Vee Veterans Day breakfast

Hy-Vee franchise provides veterans with free meals for the holiday
Hy-Vee franchise provides veterans with free meals for the holiday(source: KYOU)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Throughout November, Hy-Vee is honoring those who served, including its annual Veterans Day breakfast this week.

On Friday, November 10, Hy-Vee stores across its eight-state region will offer all veterans and active-duty military members a free buffet-style breakfast from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Veterans and active-duty members also can receive 15 percent off their grocery purchases on Friday.

Until November 15, shoppers can round up their purchases to donate to the annual Homefront Round Up fundraiser. The company will match all customer donations up to $100,000 with proceeds benefitting Hope for the Warriors, Operation First Response, the American Red Cross, and the Puppy Jake Foundation.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.
One killed, one hurt in early morning Sioux Falls crash
2023 Football Friday on Dakota News Now
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-SEASON FINALE (11-3-23)!
The trains would use existing railways.
Amtrak could be rolling its way through the Black Hills
Gun with Police Lights
Sioux Falls man arrested for allegedly firing gun at occupied vehicle with infant inside
During his time in the Marine Corps, Poehls’s life took a dramatic turn after he survived two...
Marine Corp veteran, Watertown resident publishes first book about the power of kindness

Latest News

Sunday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley
Todd County wins All National A Championship
Todd County repeats as All Nations State A Champion
Mount Marty Lancers & Valley City State Vikings play basketball doubleheader at Sanford Pentagon
Valley City State hoops sweeps Mount Marty at Pentagon
2023-24 Sioux Falls Stampede bench
Force bury Stampede in 3rd Period
Dordt upsets Morningside 28-24
Dordt shocks Morningside