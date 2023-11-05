Coming up this week: Hy-Vee Veterans Day breakfast

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Throughout November, Hy-Vee is honoring those who served, including its annual Veterans Day breakfast this week.

On Friday, November 10, Hy-Vee stores across its eight-state region will offer all veterans and active-duty military members a free buffet-style breakfast from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Veterans and active-duty members also can receive 15 percent off their grocery purchases on Friday.

Until November 15, shoppers can round up their purchases to donate to the annual Homefront Round Up fundraiser. The company will match all customer donations up to $100,000 with proceeds benefitting Hope for the Warriors, Operation First Response, the American Red Cross, and the Puppy Jake Foundation.

