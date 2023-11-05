Fight Like a Ninja hockey tournament starting conversations about mental health

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Girls hockey teams took to the ice over the weekend to spread awareness for mental health and suicide prevention.

The 8th annual Fight Like a Ninja hockey tournament took place in Sioux Falls in honor of Brittany, who lost her battle with mental health in 2016.

The 19U, 14U, and 12U tournaments were in her memory and provided the opportunity to open up the conversation about the stigma surrounding mental health.

“It has grown since the first year that it started and it’s been amazing to see,” said Fight Like a Ninja Scholarship recipient Kaylee Freitag. “Mental health is something that is not talked about very often, but it’s something that really does need to be talked about. It’s a good reminder to always pay attention to the people around you. You never know who’s going through a tough day. So just always be happy when you can and be kind to others.”

The scholarship is awarded at the tournament every year to one of the players.

Further Reading:

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.