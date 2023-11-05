Avera Medical Minute
Hog confinement burns down, no animals inside at the time

Hog Confinement on fire
Hog Confinement on fire(Sioux County Sheriff's Office)
By Carmelo Lattuca
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - A report of a building on fire came in Saturday afternoon one mile from Hospers, Iowa.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says the call came in just before 3 p.m. of a fire on Marsh avenue. Authorities state no animals were inside when the confinement was on fire and that the building is a total loss.

The Hospers Fire Department and the Granville Fire Department responded to the blaze.

Sunday's Top Headlines and Forecast 11-5-2023