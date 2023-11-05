Hog confinement burns down, no animals inside at the time

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - A report of a building on fire came in Saturday afternoon one mile from Hospers, Iowa.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says the call came in just before 3 p.m. of a fire on Marsh avenue. Authorities state no animals were inside when the confinement was on fire and that the building is a total loss.

The Hospers Fire Department and the Granville Fire Department responded to the blaze.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.