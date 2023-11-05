ROCK’D EM! Jackrabbits rip Bison to win Dakota Marker for fourth straight year

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Top-ranked South Dakota State scored 23 consecutive points to grab control of its Dakota Marker matchup against North Dakota State on the way to a 33-16 victory Saturday afternoon before a record crowd of 19,431 at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

The Jackrabbits improved to 9-0 overall and 6-0 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference while extending their overall winning streak to 23 games. NDSU, ranked 10th by the Football Championship Subdivision coaches and 11th in the Stats Perform media poll, dropped to 6-3 overall and 3-3 in league play. SDSU claimed the Dakota Marker for the fourth consecutive season and ran its overall winning streak against the Bison to five games, including the FCS national championship game this past January.

The two squads traded scores for the first quarter and a half, with NDSU putting the first points on the board with a 12-play, 75-yard drive on the opening possession. The Bison converted on fourth-and-1 with a 23-yard pass from Cam Miller to Joe Stoffel that placed the ball at the SDSU 2. Two plays later, Miller hit Zach Mathis for a 1-yard touchdown pass. The extra point was blocked by Ryan Van Marel.

SDSU responded with a methodical scoring drive of its own, marching 75 yards on 13 plays. Isaiah Davis recorded carries of 10 and 27 yards before scoring from a yard out.

Both teams connected on field goals on their next drives — NDSU’s Griffin Crosa was good from 27 yards and Hunter Dustman followed with a 31-yard field goal to give the Jackrabbits the lead for good at 10-9 with 7 minutes and 12 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

The remainder of the first half belonged to the Jackrabbits, starting with Tucker Large’s 28-yard punt return to the NDSU 46 following the first punt by either squad in the contest. Three plays later, Mark Gronowski found Jadon Janke in the right flat, after which Janke slipped a tackle on his way to the end zone for a 46-yard touchdown.

On the first play of the ensuing drive, Colby Huerter forced the first of three NDSU turnovers by stripping the ball from the Bison ball carrier and Isaiah Stalbird recovered at the NDSU 31. The Jackrabbits picked up one first down, but had to settle for another Dustman field goal from 21 yards to push the lead to 20-9.

NDSU moved into scoring position late in the first half, but Crosa’s 50-yard field goal attempt at the horn was wide to the right.

The Jackrabbits put the game out of reach with another 75-yard scoring drive to open the second half. Davis ran for 27 yards on the first play from scrimmage and Jadon Janke capped the drive with his second touchdown of the day, taking a forward pitch from Gronowski around left end for a 7-yard score.

SDSU continued to make big plays both on special teams and defense in the third as Jarod DePriest came up with the second blocked kick of the day on a 37-yard attempt and Graham Spalding ended another Bison scoring chance with an interception off a deflected pass by Dalys Beanum.

Dustman added field goals of 44 and 26 yards in the fourth quarter around a 10-yard touchdown pass from Miller to Mathis that cut the margin to 30-16. Dustman’s four field goals were a career high.

The Jackrabbits finished with a 365-325 advantage in total offense. Gronowski completed 12-of-19 passes for 213 yards, with Jadon Janke leading receivers with five catches for 89 yards and the two scores. Davis paced the ground game with 106 yards on 17 carries.

Miller lead NDSU in both passing and rushing, completing 18-of-29 attempts for 167 yards and carrying 17 times for 93 yards. Eli Green, Mathis, RaJa Nelson and T.K. Marshall each caught four passes, with Green posting a team-best 47 receiving yards.

Jason Freeman, who intercepted a pass in the fourth quarter, led the Jackrabbit defensive effort with 12 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss. Tucker Large registered eight stops.

Cole Wisniewski notched 11 tackles to lead North Dakota State, with Sam Jung and Jayden Price each tallying eight stops.

UP NEXT

South Dakota State makes its final road trip of the regular season with a Nov. 11 matchup at Youngstown State. Kickoff is set for noon Eastern (11 a.m. Central) at Stambaugh Stadium in Youngstown, Ohio.

NOTES

NDSU leads the all-time series, 63-47-5

The Dakota Marker series is now tied at 10 wins apiece

SDSU has beaten the Bison five consecutive times for the first time since a five-game winning streak from 1910-17

The Jackrabbits’ 23-game winning streak is the sixth longest in FCS history

Davis recorded the 20th 100-yard rushing game of his career

Davis’ rushing touchdown was the 41st of his career, breaking a tie with Pierre Strong, Jr. (40 touchdowns from 2018-21) for fourth place on the SDSU career charts

With four tackles Saturday, Adam Bock upped his career total to 300, becoming the 12th player in Jackrabbit history to reach that milestone

Jaxon Janke caught four passes for 79 yards as he extended his streak of consecutive games with a reception to 42 games

Jaxon Janke moved into second on the Jackrabbit all-time charts with 226 receptions, passing Josh Davis (225 receptions from 2002-05)

Jadon Janke now stands sixth in career touchdown receptions at SDSU with 25 after passing JaRon Harris (24 TD receptions from 2005-08) on Saturday

The Jackrabbits had not blocked a kick this season heading into Saturday’s contest

The previous stadium attendance record was 19,371 fans for the Dakota Marker matchup on Oct. 26, 2019, which coincided with SDSU hosting ESPN’s College GameDay

Four of the top six single-game attendance figures at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium have been recorded this season

