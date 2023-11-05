Avera Medical Minute
Todd County repeats as All Nations Conference Champion

Falcons defeat Winnebago 28-13 to win 19th straight game
Defeat Winnebago 28-13
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 1:52 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the second straight year the Todd County Falcons are the All Nations Conference Champions.

The Falcons defeated the Winnebago Indians 28-13 on Saturday night at the Dakota Dome in Vermillion, claiming the 9A All Nations Title and their 19th consecutive win the process.

Todd County quarterback Chris Ellert completed five passes for 86 yards and four touchdowns. Drake Espinoza ran for 86 yards and caught a touchdown pass to earn Jim Thorpe MVP honors.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Earlier in the day Lower Brule defeated Tiospa Zina 42-0 to claim the 9B All Nations Championship.

