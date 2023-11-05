Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Tonight on Dakota News Now: ‘Gallery of Hope’ raising money to battle addiction in Sioux Falls

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An art show and auction in Sioux Falls is raising money to help those battling addiction.

Parker Brown was at the Gallery of Hope at Rogue Salon in Sioux Falls.

Proceeds from the silent auction will go to the Carroll Institute, an addiction treatment center.

Watch the full story on Dakota News Now at 9:00 p.m., 10:00 p.m., and 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.
One killed, one hurt in early morning Sioux Falls crash
2023 Football Friday on Dakota News Now
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-SEASON FINALE (11-3-23)!
The trains would use existing railways.
Amtrak could be rolling its way through the Black Hills
During his time in the Marine Corps, Poehls’s life took a dramatic turn after he survived two...
Marine Corp veteran, Watertown resident publishes first book about the power of kindness
Gun with Police Lights
Sioux Falls man arrested for allegedly firing gun at occupied vehicle with infant inside

Latest News

SDSU celebrates with the Dakota Marker after beating NDSU for the fifth straight time
2023 Dakota Marker Recap
Sunday Evening's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley
On Sunday, over 100 runners and walkers got into the Christmas spirit while raising money for a...
Christmas-themed race supports pediatric cancer research
Girls hockey teams took to the ice over the weekend to spread awareness for mental health and...
Fight Like a Ninja hockey tournament starting conversations about mental health
Tonight on Dakota News Now: ‘Gallery of Hope’ raising money to battle addiction in Sioux Falls