Tonight on Dakota News Now: ‘Gallery of Hope’ raising money to battle addiction in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An art show and auction in Sioux Falls is raising money to help those battling addiction.

Parker Brown was at the Gallery of Hope at Rogue Salon in Sioux Falls.

Proceeds from the silent auction will go to the Carroll Institute, an addiction treatment center.

Watch the full story on Dakota News Now at 9:00 p.m., 10:00 p.m., and 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.