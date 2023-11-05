Two Minnehaha Co. businesses fail alcohol compliance check

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office conducted alcohol compliance checks on 43 businesses on Nov. 1. Out of those businesses, two failed.

During the checks, an underage subject attempted to purchase alcohol at the businesses. At the Safari Bar & Grill in Renner and the Humboldt Municipal Bar, the minor was able to purchase the alcohol, which means the business failed.

Businesses that passed include:

Hartford

Coffee Cup

South Bar

Get N Go

Hartford Steak Co. Tavern

Dollar General

Buffalo Ridge Brewing Co.

Wall Lake Oil

Brandon

Expressway

Casey’s

Circle K

Splitrock C Store

Dollar General

Double D

Coffee Cup

Kwik Star

VFW Post 4726

Dell Rapids

T & C’s Other Place

County Fair Foods

T & C’s Self Service

Casey’s

Kum & Go/Cubby’s

Pinz

Crooks

Critters

Phillips 66/Pump N Stuff

Baltic

Classic Corner

Baltic Corner

Colton

Classic Corner

Dollar General

Humboldt

Friendly’s Fuel Stop

Garretson

Dollar General

Jesse James Mini Mart

Palisades Oil

Sports Cabin

Rowena

State Line Casino

Renner

Renner Corner

Valley Springs

Corner Bar

On the Rocks

Sioux Falls

Chasers Food and Spirit

38 Roadhouse

Sherman

Mike’s Bar

Corson

Bottoms Up

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.