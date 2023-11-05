Avera Medical Minute
Two Minnehaha Co. businesses fail alcohol compliance check

During the checks, an underage subject attempted to purchase alcohol at the businesses.
During the checks, an underage subject attempted to purchase alcohol at the businesses.(Pexels)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office conducted alcohol compliance checks on 43 businesses on Nov. 1. Out of those businesses, two failed.

During the checks, an underage subject attempted to purchase alcohol at the businesses. At the Safari Bar & Grill in Renner and the Humboldt Municipal Bar, the minor was able to purchase the alcohol, which means the business failed.

Businesses that passed include:

Hartford

  • Coffee Cup
  • South Bar
  • Get N Go
  • Hartford Steak Co. Tavern
  • Dollar General
  • Buffalo Ridge Brewing Co.
  • Wall Lake Oil

Brandon

  • Expressway
  • Casey’s
  • Circle K
  • Splitrock C Store
  • Dollar General
  • Double D
  • Coffee Cup
  • Kwik Star
  • VFW Post 4726

Dell Rapids

  • T & C’s Other Place
  • County Fair Foods
  • T & C’s Self Service
  • Casey’s
  • Kum & Go/Cubby’s
  • Pinz

Crooks

  • Critters
  • Phillips 66/Pump N Stuff

Baltic

  • Classic Corner
  • Baltic Corner

Colton

  • Classic Corner
  • Dollar General

Humboldt

  • Friendly’s Fuel Stop

Garretson

  • Dollar General
  • Jesse James Mini Mart
  • Palisades Oil
  • Sports Cabin

Rowena

  • State Line Casino

Renner

  • Renner Corner

Valley Springs

  • Corner Bar
  • On the Rocks

Sioux Falls

  • Chasers Food and Spirit
  • 38 Roadhouse

Sherman

  • Mike’s Bar

Corson

  • Bottoms Up

