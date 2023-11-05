Two Minnehaha Co. businesses fail alcohol compliance check
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office conducted alcohol compliance checks on 43 businesses on Nov. 1. Out of those businesses, two failed.
During the checks, an underage subject attempted to purchase alcohol at the businesses. At the Safari Bar & Grill in Renner and the Humboldt Municipal Bar, the minor was able to purchase the alcohol, which means the business failed.
Businesses that passed include:
Hartford
- Coffee Cup
- South Bar
- Get N Go
- Hartford Steak Co. Tavern
- Dollar General
- Buffalo Ridge Brewing Co.
- Wall Lake Oil
Brandon
- Expressway
- Casey’s
- Circle K
- Splitrock C Store
- Dollar General
- Double D
- Coffee Cup
- Kwik Star
- VFW Post 4726
Dell Rapids
- T & C’s Other Place
- County Fair Foods
- T & C’s Self Service
- Casey’s
- Kum & Go/Cubby’s
- Pinz
Crooks
- Critters
- Phillips 66/Pump N Stuff
Baltic
- Classic Corner
- Baltic Corner
Colton
- Classic Corner
- Dollar General
Humboldt
- Friendly’s Fuel Stop
Garretson
- Dollar General
- Jesse James Mini Mart
- Palisades Oil
- Sports Cabin
Rowena
- State Line Casino
Renner
- Renner Corner
Valley Springs
- Corner Bar
- On the Rocks
Sioux Falls
- Chasers Food and Spirit
- 38 Roadhouse
Sherman
- Mike’s Bar
Corson
- Bottoms Up
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.