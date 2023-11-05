Valley City State sweeps Mount Marty in basketball doubleheader at Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Having home state advantage didn’t give the Mount Marty basketball teams much of a lift in their basketball doubleheader with Valley City State at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls on Saturday night.

The womens’ game started things and Ellie Braaten’s half court three pointer as time expired finished off the Lancers and delivered a 75-74 Valley City State victory. The Vikings had trailed by four with ten seconds left when Hailey Roberts hit a layup to cut the Lancer lead to two.

After fouling Kaity Hove the North Dakota native stepped to the line and missed both free throws, thus setting up the wild final sequence.

Bratten threw up a half court prayer that was answered.

Hove led Mount Marty with 17 points. Jadyn Jensen scored 12, Haley Meyer added 11 and Kaela Martinez scored 10.

The Lancers suffered their first loss and drop to 2-1.

The mens’ game followed and the Lancers appeared to be in good shape, up five at half and as many as ten early in the second. The Vikings (1-2) would outscore Mount Marty 53-40 in the second half, though, and rally to win 88-81.

Tash Lunday led Mount Marty with 27 points. Aiden Jensen was Mount Marty’s only other scorer in double figures with 13 points. Valley City’s Cleveland Bedgood led all scorers with 30 points.

