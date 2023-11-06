Avera Medical Minute
3 arrested for Aggravated Assault in eastern Sioux Falls

Monday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three people were arrested following an aggravated assault incident in eastern Sioux Falls over the weekend.

The incident happened in the 600 block of S. Charlotte.

Police report that a couple people were across the street from each other. Someone broke out windows, and people then retaliated.

Three people kicked down a door and went inside. One person threatened another person with a knife. There were no injuries with that. A small amout of meth was found.

There was no arrest for the meth. There were arrests for the aggravated assault and burglary.

29-year-old Jaelyn EagleThunder from Sioux Falls was arrested for First Degree Burglary, Obstruction, Fleeing Police.

30-year-old Philip Lowe was arrested for Burglary First, Aggravated Assault and Abuse or Cruelty to a Minor (for leaving a child unattended).

22-year-old Jolette Skunk from Sioux Falls was arrested for Burglary First, Aggravated Assault, False Impersonation and Abuse or Cruelty to a Minor.

