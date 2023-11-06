Avera Medical Minute
Authorities investigating death at Woodbury County Jail

By Dean Welte
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Investigators are looking into an inmate’s death at the Woodbury County Jail.

The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old Asiana Primeaux of Marty, South Dakota was arrested the morning of Sunday, Nov. 5, and was booked into the county jail on drug charges. Later that day, jail staff reportedly saw Primeaux having a medical issue. She was transported to UnityPoint Health in Sioux City where she later died.

This an ongoing investigation, and the sheriff’s office says Iowa’s Division of Criminal Investigation has been brought in to help investigate. An autopsy has been scheduled for later this week.

No other details have been released at this time.

Washington Pavilion purchases Parlour Ice Cream House
