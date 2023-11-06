Avera Medical Minute
Beating the Bison business as usual for the Jackrabbits

SDSU defeats NDSU for the fifth straight time and hoists Dakota Marker for the fourth consecutive time
Business as usual is the new normal in SDSU-NDSU rivalry
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s not that the South Dakota State football team takes beating rival North Dakota State for granted.

It’s nothing personal now, it’s just business.

Yesterday SDSU continued their perfect season by keeping up their recent dominance of the Bison, beating NDSU for the fifth straight time 33-16, in the process claiming the Dakota Marker for the fourth consecutive time.

That’s the longest Jackrabbit win streak in the 20 year history of the Marker series, and the reasons for the success were put on display again yesterday. SDSU won the turnover battle, taking it away from NDSU three times and even blocking a pair of Bison kicks. On offense the Jacks didn’t give the ball away once and rolled up a balanced 365 yards of offense.

It’s the kind of formula that the Bison used to dominate the Jacks with. As was made clear by SDSU’s restrained celebration with the Dakota Marker following their victory, the shoe truly is on the other foot now.

The Jacks visit Youngstown State next Saturday at 11:00 AM.

