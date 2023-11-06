Avera Medical Minute
Bell ringers return for 2023 holiday season

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You may hear a familiar sound “ringing” in the holiday season as the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign returns for 2023.

Red kettles will be placed at local shops across Minnehaha and Lincoln counties.

The Red Kettle Campaign is the Salvation Army’s largest fundraising event of the year.

All money raised supports local programs and services.

“There is a greater need than there was last year because of the economy,” said Eugene Ware, ministry intern with the Salvation Army. “There are more people in need of more services. If people could come out and really support us and help us get over the top in what we need to do for our bell ringing season and throughout the year, make donations, that would be so helpful.”

This year, the Red Kettle goal is $300,000.

