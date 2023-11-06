Dakota Angler’s Ice Institute provides all the necessities for ice fishing season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winter is coming, and that means ice fishing is too. Dakota Angler will host an Ice Institute Nov. 10-12, and the show will have the latest gear in the ice fishing industry and seminars from experts.

Todd Heitkamp, the owner of Dakota Angler, stopped by Dakota News Now to discuss more about the event, which will take place at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

