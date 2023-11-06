Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Dakota Angler’s Ice Institute provides all the necessities for ice fishing season

Dakota Angler’s Ice Institute provides all the necessities for ice fishing season
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winter is coming, and that means ice fishing is too. Dakota Angler will host an Ice Institute Nov. 10-12, and the show will have the latest gear in the ice fishing industry and seminars from experts.

Todd Heitkamp, the owner of Dakota Angler, stopped by Dakota News Now to discuss more about the event, which will take place at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the checks, an underage subject attempted to purchase alcohol at the businesses.
Two Minnehaha Co. businesses fail alcohol compliance check
Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.
One killed, one hurt in early morning Sioux Falls crash
Hog Confinement on fire
Hog confinement burns down, no animals inside at the time
Dozens of neglected horses were rescued from a farm in Iowa.
Officials: Dozens of neglected horses rescued from farm, owner charged
SDSU hoists the Dakota Marker in 2023 after defeating NDSU 33-16
ROCK’D EM! Jackrabbits rip Bison to win Dakota Marker for fourth straight year

Latest News

Dakota Angler’s Ice Institute provides all the necessities for ice fishing season
Dakota Angler’s Ice Institute provides all the necessities for ice fishing season
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Leola High School senior challenges herself
Transformation Project to host grand opening, fashion show this week
Transformation Project to host grand opening, fashion show this week
Transformation Project to host grand opening, fashion show this week
Transformation Project to host grand opening, fashion show this week