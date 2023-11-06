Dakota News Neighbor: Sioux Falls CASA

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last year, nearly 1,600 children were placed in foster care in South Dakota.

Helping to advocate for those kids — talking with them, speaking up for them in court, and having a say in their permanent placement — are court appointed special advocates (CASAs).

Sioux Falls CASA is one of six chapters in the state and 939 in the country that trains volunteers to be advocates who promote the best interests of abused and neglected children.

In short, CASA volunteers are a constant presence for kids navigating upheaval, hurt and confusion.

The inspiration

Becoming a CASA volunteer starts with a spark.

For the current training class of seven, motivation to volunteer ranged from true crime podcasts exposing child maltreatment to a chance encounter with a CASA speaker at a conference.

A new class of volunteers stepping up (Sioux Falls CASA)

Emily Olson watched her dad volunteer growing up and felt a pull to join CASA, recognizing it as a better fit for her family than fostering.

“I spent a long time wanting to do foster care. I’m married and have three kids, and it was not the right decision for my husband or for my kids, which made it not the right decision for me,” she said. “I thought about it, and then I thought about it some more, and I feel very good that this is what I can do and what I can provide.”

Lana Bethke wanted to take the work she did in the school system even further.

“I work in the Head Start program. Kids come from all different backgrounds — we have foster care kids, we have kids from homeless situations, broken families — so it was looking at the kids and seeing how I can help these kids and their families more.”

Kirsten May heard a lot about child abuse through lectures and is taking advantage of a break from medical school to get involved.

“I first learned about CASA in undergrad through my sorority — it was their big philanthropic outreach. And my mom is a first-grade teacher, and we had a lot of discussions growing up about healthy child development and how she always wished she could do more to help,” said May.

Stacey Tieszen (Sioux Falls CASA)

Volunteers are often driven to get involved because of their own childhoods. Some hope to provide kids the same support they experienced growing up, while others want to make sure the hardships they faced don’t get repeated.

“I grew up in kind of a broken, messy situation. I’m the oldest of five children. I did a lot of care for my siblings growing up, which led to me getting a social work degree and working with children so far my whole life. I have had friends as foster parents in the past and just saw how that helps the children,” one volunteer shared.

“I was adopted as an infant and had a wonderful childhood, but I work in the school system, and I see a lot of the not-so-wonderful situations,” said Cassia Oaks. “I decided this was maybe a way, rather than having a child live in my home, how I could help.”

On the first day of training, volunteers felt the weight and excitement of the role they were taking on.

“It’s a little bit scary to think that those kids — their outcome is in our hands, to a certain extent. It’s a little intimidating. It’s also very cool. That’s why we’re here,” said Paula Reiff.

The need

The demand for advocates is high — both nationally and within the state.

“About 1,700 phone calls go through the 1-800 number every year. That’s wild considering how small of a state South Dakota is,” said Stacey Tieszen, executive director of Sioux Falls CASA.

“There are roughly 55 referrals per 1,000 kids in the country,” said Tieszen. “That’s alarming.”

With such high numbers, finding enough volunteers has proven difficult.

Last year, 290 children served by Sioux Falls CASA did not have a volunteer advocate available.

Sioux Falls CASA Children and Volunteers (CASA)

Added challenges

Cases of abuse and neglect are complicated by a tangle of other obstacles that families face — poverty, substance abuse, food insecurity, educational setbacks and the health and legal concerns that result from these.

“They’re really struggling all the way around. There’s domestic violence happening, there’s drug use happening, and then there’s untreated mental health. These families are just really at the bottom of their ability to cope,” said Tieszen.

Kirsten Persson is a physician assistant with Child’s Voice out of Sanford, where children are brought when there are concerns for abuse or neglect.

She agreed that issues tend to overlap in the families she sees when screening children for abuse.

“We know that when children are referred to our clinic for one specific form of maltreatment, they are at risk for different forms of maltreatment or neglect,” said Persson.

“Our families face a number of different barriers unrelated to why the family came to the clinic — whether that’s food insecurity or housing insecurity or assistance in setting up counseling,” she said.

Foster care statistics (Data courtesy of americanspcc.org and flcourts.gov)

Adding to the challenge is how deeply ingrained many negative behaviors are, as some parents pass down the examples they experienced growing up.

“They only know what they know. They’ve never been parented properly themselves. They don’t know what real, healthy love looks like, so how could they possibly share that with their kids? They don’t have it to give,” said Tieszen.

One volunteer understood the generational effect on day one of training: “Thinking about how childhood trauma affects us growing up as adults — how we can break that cycle to help kids to feel whole and then grow up as successful adults?” Oaks said.

One solution? Advocacy.

The process

Once someone expresses an interest in becoming a CASA volunteer, he or she interviews with a case manager and signs on for 30 hours of training.

The training walks volunteers through their duties and introduces them to community partners who collaborate with CASA — organizations like DSS, Child’s Voice and Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety.

“We want to make sure you know a little bit of everything. In 30 hours, you’re not going to become an expert on poverty or substance abuse or domestic violence, but we’re going to open the doors for you to get a little bit more familiar with things that our families are experiencing that you might encounter while working with them,” said Tieszen.

From there, volunteers are sworn in, assigned to children and begin to work their cases.

CASA volunteers get to know the families in their cases, visiting children at least twice a month and communicating what they observe through writing court reports.

A volunteer’s report highlights concerns and parents’ strengths and helps inform the judge’s decision in determining the child’s permanent placement.

“We do one thing. We don’t drift on our mission. We advocate for abused and neglected kids, and we do that by writing reports to the judge, and that means we get to know everything about the families we serve,” Tieszen said.

What does a CASA do? (Info courtesy of CASA)

The reality of the role

It’s not uncommon for people to misunderstand the program or responsibilities.

What a CASA volunteer is not — a best friend, a rescuer, or a mentor.

“I think a lot of people who come in for the interview initially will assume they just get to hang out with the kid. They get to become a buddy and just tell the judge how the kid’s doing. We’re definitely going to do that, but we have to know what Mom and Dad are doing — if they’re taking those steps that they need to take to be able to safely parent their children at home again,” said Miller.

Getting a true picture of the case means volunteers monitor parents’ progress and check in with involved agencies. Are guardians following through with parenting classes? With counseling? With treatment programs?

“The child could be doing amazing at this foster home and be thriving, but if we don’t know that Mom and Dad aren’t working toward the steps of getting their kids back, we really can’t report to the judge what’s in their best interest,” Miller said.

Miller said some people know what’s involved but doubt their ability to handle the tough nature of the role.

“I think the most common reason [for not volunteering] is, ‘I don’t think my heart could handle something like that. It would be too hard.’ That’s usually why people say they can’t do it.”

Miller’s response to that worry is a perspective shift.

“It is definitely hard, and it is definitely not something for everybody, but imagine how hard it is for you — it’s even that much harder for the child going through it,” said Miller. “We’re adults, and we have the ability to process those emotions where these children may not, and that’s where that CASA volunteer comes in — to help this child get through the situation.”

Tieszen shared a similar sentiment.

“Yup, your heart hurts. Yup, you’re teared up about it, but what’s happening to those kids? How are they feeling about it? How are they processing what’s happening?” she said.

The impact

Research demonstrates immediate, tangible benefits to pairing children with CASA volunteers.

“What we do know after research is that kids do better if they have a CASA. They’re much more likely to find their permanent home faster. They are more likely to succeed in school because someone is paying attention, checking in with the teachers, seeing what might be needed, and actually going to the school to visit them. They are much less likely to come back into care,” said Tieszen.

Beyond the immediate benefits, the program sets children and their families up for future success.

“We’re trying to get kids to the right path. We don’t want them to repeat what they’re learning in their current home environment. If change is possible, it’s going to happen because of the advocacy work that you’re doing and the work that the whole team surrounding Mom and Dad is doing. No one does it alone. If mom’s willing to make the changes, if dad’s willing to make the changes, anything is possible,” said Tieszen.

Preventing future child abuse. (Heather Miller)

CASA volunteers have a long-lasting impact on children, as support systems and tools get passed down through generations.

“I think we are stepping in when kids’ lives are in trauma, and we’re hopefully stepping in at a point where we can make a difference in the child’s life, so the trauma doesn’t continue and they repeat these patterns when they themselves are older and have their own children,” Miller said. “Yes, we are trying to prevent child abuse, but also future child abuse. We certainly can’t undo what’s already been done, but we’re hoping for that to not continue for future generations.”

To learn more about becoming a voice for abused and neglected children in the community, visit siouxfallscasa.org.

