‘Extremely stupid’ - Armed man seen walking around Iowa town causes response from law enforcement

GLIDDEN, Iowa (KTIV) - An Iowa sheriff has released a statement after his department got multiple reports of a man walking around a small town while clearly armed.

The incident happened on Nov. 1, 2023, in the town of Glidden in Carroll County. According to the county sheriff, Ken Pingrey, his officer received several calls of a man walking around the south side of Glidden with “what appeared to be an AR-style rifle.”

Sheriff Pingrey says Carroll County Deputies were able to find the man, 38-year-old Jerry Lee Webb Jr., and take him into custody. The sheriff says Webb had in his possession a 12-gauge shotgun that looked similar to an AR-style rifle. They also reportedly found a 9mm pistol inside a backpack Webb found at a nearby coop.

“The mere fact that Webb was in possession of two loaded, uncased weapons is not a crime under Iowa laws. It is, however, extremely stupid to walk around town carrying firearms in this fashion. This will not only spark fear in a community, rightfully so, but will also generate a vigorous response from law enforcement.”

Webb was taken into custody on an unrelated no-contact order violation, not for anything regarding firearms. Sheriff Pengrey says they are still investigating this incident with help from other law enforcement agencies.

“Many witnesses have been interviewed and appropriate charges will be pursued provided sufficient evidence is obtained,” said Sheriff Pengrey.

Sheriff Pengrey went on to say that he is a “huge proponent of the 2nd Amendment and NRA but I firmly believe in safe and responsible gun ownership, this was neither safe nor responsible.”

