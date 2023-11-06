Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Feds seize 220 pounds of drugs, some resembling candy

Authorities say more drugs were seized in a home than there are people in Massachusetts. (Credit: WBZ via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Federal prosecutors announced one of the biggest drug busts in New England history on Monday.

Investigators found more than 220 pounds of suspected drugs in a suburban Boston home.

Among them were heart-shaped pills made to resemble Valentine’s Day candy that contained fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The investigation started with an overdose death in nearby Salem.

Authorities tracked the drugs to the basement of a home in Lynn, Massachusetts.

Children were living on the first and second floors.

Investigators also found a loaded handgun as well as counterfeit Adderall and Percocet pills.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the checks, an underage subject attempted to purchase alcohol at the businesses.
Two Minnehaha Co. businesses fail alcohol compliance check
Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.
One killed, one hurt in early morning Sioux Falls crash
Hog Confinement on fire
Hog confinement burns down, no animals inside at the time
Dozens of neglected horses were rescued from a farm in Iowa.
Officials: Dozens of neglected horses rescued from farm, owner charged
SDSU hoists the Dakota Marker in 2023 after defeating NDSU 33-16
ROCK’D EM! Jackrabbits rip Bison to win Dakota Marker for fourth straight year

Latest News

Airstrikes hit the Maghazi refugee camp, killing at least 40 people and wounding 34 others on...
Israeli forces cut off north Gaza to isolate Hamas as Palestinians say death toll from monthlong war passes 10,000
Dentists caught breaking the rules are often allowed to voluntarily hand over their license and...
Troubled dentists often allowed to surrender licenses to avoid severe discipline
Authorities say more drugs were seized in a home than there are people in Massachusetts....
Authorities say more drugs were seized in a home than there are people in Massachusetts
FILE - This Sept. 16, 2016 file image made from a video shows the 18-karat toilet, titled...
4 men charged in theft of golden toilet, an artwork titled America, from Churchill’s birthplace