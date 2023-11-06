Avera Medical Minute
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 11 (11-5-23)

Top sights, sounds & moments from week in prep and college football!
Top sights, sounds and moments from the week in prep and college football in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Playoff pressure was at a peak in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa and Southwest Minnesota with college teams jockeying for position, or to make their postseason, while preps battle to advance one step closer to the state championships.

Here’s a look back at some of the top moments in the second to last edition of Gridiron Greatness in 2023!

