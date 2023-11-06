Avera Medical Minute
One Sioux Falls teen dead following weekend car accident

Monday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls teenager was killed and another teenager was seriously injured after a car accident in eastern Sioux Falls on Saturday morning.

The incident happened at 26th and Bahnson Ave. about 3 a.m.

A 2015 Ford Fusion was driving north on Bahnson Ave.

A witness saw the vehicle run a red light and continue through the intersection at a high rate of speed. The vehicle hit a tree and rolled over.

The passenger — 16-year-old Kidus Getnet from Sioux Falls — was declared deceased on scene.

The 15-year-old driver had seriously life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The vehicle was stolen from western Sioux Falls — 3500 block of S. Gateway Blvd. Keys had been left in the vehicle.

Speed appears to be a factor based on witness statements.

Authorities say it is too soon to tell if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

