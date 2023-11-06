Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Lincoln County landowners file suit over authority for prison land

The land is owned by the state, but it’s zoned for agriculture.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lincoln County landowners have filed a lawsuit challenging the state’s authority to choose the location of the new state penitentiary.

The lawsuit is asking for a judge to decide whether the state has to follow county zoning regulations.

The land is owned by the state, but it’s zoned for agriculture.

The lawsuit also questions the legality of the process used by the Department of Corrections to decide on the land.

Lincoln County residents have raised concerns about transparency since the DOC announced its plans last month.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the checks, an underage subject attempted to purchase alcohol at the businesses.
Two Minnehaha Co. businesses fail alcohol compliance check
One Sioux Falls teen dead following weekend car accident
Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.
One killed, one hurt in early morning Sioux Falls crash
Hog Confinement on fire
Hog confinement burns down, no animals inside at the time
Last Saturday, around 10 p.m. shots were fired at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds.
Shot fired after road rage incident in Sioux Falls

Latest News

The backers of Mapletøn Golf Club say Sioux Falls is growing at a rapid pace, and with that is...
Mapletøn Golf Club breaks ground ahead of planned 2025 opening
The backers of Mapletøn Golf Club say Sioux Falls is growing at a rapid pace, and with that is...
Mapletøn Golf Club breaks ground ahead of planned 2025 opening
Lincoln County landowners file suit over authority for prison lands
Lincoln County landowners file suit over authority for prison land
Tyler Roney's Monday Evening Forecast