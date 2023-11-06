Lincoln County landowners file suit over authority for prison land

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lincoln County landowners have filed a lawsuit challenging the state’s authority to choose the location of the new state penitentiary.

The lawsuit is asking for a judge to decide whether the state has to follow county zoning regulations.

The land is owned by the state, but it’s zoned for agriculture.

The lawsuit also questions the legality of the process used by the Department of Corrections to decide on the land.

Lincoln County residents have raised concerns about transparency since the DOC announced its plans last month.

