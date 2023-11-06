Avera Medical Minute
Man shot in the hip while hunting in Becker County

(Source: louisiana.gov)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man was taken to the hospital after an accidental shooting in Becker County, Minnesota.

The sheriff’s office received a 911 call around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 5, about a man who was shot in the hip in a rural, wooded area of Forest Township - that is north of Ponsford and east of Bad Medicine Lake.

According to first responders, 40-year-old Jeremy Nicholos Sailor of Minneapolis was shot in the leg when his hunting partner was checking to make sure his firearm was unloaded. The sheriff’s office says Sailor was being driven to the hospital in a private vehicle, but the vehicle broke down.

First responders located the hunters and Sailor was taken by ambulance to Sanford Hospital in Bemidji for non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office says the shooting appears to be accidental and is not under investigation.

Emergency personnel from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office, White Earth Tribal Police Department, White Earth Conservation MN DNR, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, North Memorial Ambulance and Carsonville Rescue all responded to the scene.

