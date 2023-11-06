Mapletøn Golf Club breaks ground ahead of planned 2025 opening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s been about 64 years since the last private golf club opened in Sioux Falls. There’s been demand to open a new club at some point in the future, and those folks are getting their wish as dirt moves on a new project.

The backers of Mapletøn Golf Club say Sioux Falls is growing at a rapid pace, and with that is the demand for a new private golf club in addition to the two others already in the city.

Project Partner Danny Amundson said a new private golf club will help alleviate some of the wait times at those other clubs.

“The community is underserved right now by private golf amenities. You can see that with the two existing clubs, they have wait lists to get into. The Sioux Falls community keeps growing,” Amundson said.

The course sits northeast of the city, with Slip Up Creek running through the planned route. Dirt work began last week, with the routing for holes 10 and 18 ongoing.

“It’s great that you can come here from any direction, and not have to travel on a gravel road. It take you ten minutes to get to the airport, ten minutes to get to downtown. Yet, you get some of the natural scenic elements. We’ve got awesome views of Slip Up Creek, the rolling hillside,” Amundson said.

About half of the memberships have been filled as well, according to Business Development Manager Kristen Kuchta.

“A lot of new folks moving into town as well are really looking for that community to be a part of, sooner rather than later as well,” Kuchta said.

The plan is to get as much earth work done as possible yet this year before winter sets in. Amundson said that way, they can get a head start on next year and stay on track to finish construction on schedule. He said while project leaders know the wait can be challenging, the end product will be worth the wait.

“This was our goal all along, to make sure we got it to this point this fall and got some construction in. Not only to capitalize on the momentum of the project and to keep it on track with where we said we would be at in the development schedule, but also to get a head start on next year,” Amundson said. “We’re going to build an asset here that people will be able to use for generations to come. New friendships, new business relationships. So we really believe that this is much needed in the Sioux Falls community for now and the future.”

There’s about a year and a half’s worth of work yet to be done on the golf club, with the opening date sometime in late summer to early fall in 2025.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.