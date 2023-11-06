Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Matters of the State: Preparing for prison costs; Black Hills recreation fee increase?

By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week on Matters of the State, we check in on the latest conversations surrounding the new state penitentiary plans in Lincoln County.

One county commissioner is working to start the conversation at the state level to help with the potential costs in Lincoln County. Meanwhile, one state lawmaker is hoping to ease concerns from Lincoln County residents, saying she hasn’t had any issues arise from living near the prison, while also suggesting that Lincoln County officials knew about the prison plans before they were announced. Rep. Kevin Jensen (R-Canton) previously said on Matters of the State that he learned about the plans just days before the announcement, but that other state lawmakers had known for longer.

Cooper Seamer examines a warning about alleged petition violations from the Attorney General’s Office to the sponsors of a ballot measure aimed at changing the state’s abortion laws, and what it could mean for the future of the measure.

I-Team reporter Beth Warden discusses a funding request from the White House to Congress to help states deal with the opioid epidemic as well as provide more resources at the U.S-Mexico border. The proposal would include $3 million for South Dakota.

South Dakota Searchlight editor-in-chief Seth Tupper joins the program to discuss the possibility of the U.S. Forest Service increasing fees for motorized vehicles as UTV usage continues to surge in the Black Hills.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.
One killed, one hurt in early morning Sioux Falls crash
During the checks, an underage subject attempted to purchase alcohol at the businesses.
Two Minnehaha Co. businesses fail alcohol compliance check
2023 Football Friday on Dakota News Now
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-SEASON FINALE (11-3-23)!
The trains would use existing railways.
Amtrak could be rolling its way through the Black Hills
During his time in the Marine Corps, Poehls’s life took a dramatic turn after he survived two...
Marine Corp veteran, Watertown resident publishes first book about the power of kindness

Latest News

'Fight like a ninja' tournament has its biggest year yet, raises mental health awareness
Back to back All-Nations championships means everything to Todd County
Matters of the State: Preparing for prison costs; Black Hills recreation fee increase?
Sunday Night's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley