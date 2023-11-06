Avera Medical Minute
Over 2 dozen departments respond to hay bale fire near Rock Valley, IA

Over two dozen fire departments respond to a large hay bale fire in Sioux County, Iowa.
Over two dozen fire departments respond to a large hay bale fire in Sioux County, Iowa.(Sioux County Radio)
By Sioux County Radio
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (Sioux County Radio) - Fire departments from northwest Iowa and southeast South Dakota spent several hours fighting a large fire in Sioux County, Iowa.

Sioux County Radio says on Sunday, Nov. 5, a large hay bale fire was reported southwest of Rock Valley on 350th Street. The Rock Valley Fire Department responded, and when they arrived, they requested mutual aid from other fire departments for water and manpower due to the strong winds and large amount of hay bales that were involved.

According to Sioux County Radio, members of 26 departments were called in to help the Rock Valley Fire Department. Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis told Sioux County Radio he is thankful for those who responded to requests for assistance for heavy equipment to help battle the fire. The equipment that was used to assist included payloaders, tractors with disks, excavators and telehandlers. Chief Eshuis also thanks Pump and Pack and Sunshine Foods, both of Rock Valley, for food and water donations. He said volunteers and private individuals made and donated over 400 sandwiches in 20 minutes to help feed the responders.

Chief Eshuis estimated that approximately 200,000 gallons of water were used to extinguish about 1,000 bales as well as ensuring that no nearby cattle died as a result of the fire.

Due to the amount of hay bales involved in the fire, departments from across northwest Iowa and...
Due to the amount of hay bales involved in the fire, departments from across northwest Iowa and southeast South Dakota were called in to help.(Sioux County Radio)

The departments that were called in to help include:

  • Iowa Fire Departments
    • Alton
    • Boyden
    • Granville
    • Hawarden
    • Hospers
    • Hull
    • Ireton
    • Maurice
    • Orange City
    • Sheldon
    • Inwood
    • Larchwood
    • Doon
    • Alvord
    • Akron
    • Le Mars
  • South Dakota Fire Departments
    • Fairview
    • Canton
    • Beresford
    • Hudson
    • Alcester
    • Worthing
    • Harrisburg
  • Additional Iowa First Responders
    • The Rock Valley Ambulance
    • Rock Valley Police Department
    • Sioux County Sheriff’s Office

