Pine Ridge man indicted on murder charges

(MGN)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KOTA) - Jonathan Eagle Elk, age 18, was indicted in October of 2023 for two counts of second-degree murder.

Both murders were in Pine Ridge, within blocks of each other. In June 2022, Loius Swift Bird was beaten to death, and in July 2022, Maria Makes Him First was beaten to death as well. The two people were homeless at the time and lying defenseless on the ground when Eagle Elk attacked them.

The charge is merely an accusation and Eagle Elk is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

This matter is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office because the Major Crimes Act, a federal statute, mandates that certain violent crimes alleged to have occurred in Indian Country be prosecuted in Federal court as opposed to State court.

Eagle Elk was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. A trial date has not been set.

