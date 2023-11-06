RCPD seeks the public’s help in locating shooting suspect

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City police are investigating a shooting that put a man in the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries Saturday night.

The shooting was around 11 p.m. in the area of North Maple Avenue and East Knollwood Drive.

According to a release from the police department, the circumstances around the shooting remain under investigation.

Police were able, however, to find surveillance camera images that show the shooter wearing what looks like a red jacket and a beanie cap running from the scene.

Anyone with information on this shooting can call police investigations at 605-394-4134 or text an anonymous tip to R-C-P-D and the information to 8-4-7-4-1-1.

