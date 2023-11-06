Avera Medical Minute
RCPD seeks the public’s help in locating shooting suspect

During the course of the investigation, police located security camera footage showing the shooter fleeing the scene (pictured below in red).(RCPD)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City police are investigating a shooting that put a man in the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries Saturday night.

The shooting was around 11 p.m. in the area of North Maple Avenue and East Knollwood Drive.

According to a release from the police department, the circumstances around the shooting remain under investigation.

Police were able, however, to find surveillance camera images that show the shooter wearing what looks like a red jacket and a beanie cap running from the scene.

Anyone with information on this shooting can call police investigations at 605-394-4134 or text an anonymous tip to R-C-P-D and the information to 8-4-7-4-1-1.

