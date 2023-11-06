Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Robbery plan thwarted when suspects didn’t know how to drive victim’s stick shift, police say

St. Louis police said the suspects did not know how to drive the victim’s manual transmission...
St. Louis police said the suspects did not know how to drive the victim’s manual transmission car, so they gave up and ran away.(Joaquín Corbalán via Canva)
By KMOV Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) – Two armed robbery suspects left empty-handed in St. Louis on Saturday night because they did not know how to drive a car with a stick shift, police said.

According to a police incident report, the victim – a 23-year-old man – had arranged to meet a woman he met on Instagram at Tower Grove Park.

The two of them were walking on a pathway through the park when two unknown men appeared, held the 23-year-old man at gunpoint and forced him to take them to his car.

The suspects told the victim they were going to have him withdraw money from an ATM and told him to get into the passenger seat of his car.

One suspect got into the driver’s seat, and the other sat in the back.

Police said, however, the suspects did not know how to drive the victim’s manual transmission car, so they gave up and ran away.

Police are still looking for the people invovled.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the checks, an underage subject attempted to purchase alcohol at the businesses.
Two Minnehaha Co. businesses fail alcohol compliance check
Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.
One killed, one hurt in early morning Sioux Falls crash
Hog Confinement on fire
Hog confinement burns down, no animals inside at the time
Dozens of neglected horses were rescued from a farm in Iowa.
Officials: Dozens of neglected horses rescued from farm, owner charged
SDSU hoists the Dakota Marker in 2023 after defeating NDSU 33-16
ROCK’D EM! Jackrabbits rip Bison to win Dakota Marker for fourth straight year

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden meets with leaders from the Western Hemisphere for the inaugural...
LIVE: ‘Amtrak Joe’ Biden is off to Delaware to give out $16 billion for passenger rail projects
Washington Pavilion purchases Parlour Ice Cream House
Washington Pavilion purchases Parlour Ice Cream House
Robert E. Crimo Jr., waits to leave after an appearance at the Lake County Courthouse, Friday,...
Father of July 4th parade shooting suspect pleads guilty to misdemeanors linked to son’s gun license
The former president is testifying in a New York courtroom on Monday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
RAW: Trump leaves trial, doesn't answer questions
3 arrested for Aggravated Assault in eastern Sioux Falls