Shot fired after road rage incident in Sioux Falls
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A road rage incident ended in a shot fired in central Sioux Falls this weekend.
The incident started near 11th and Minnesota as two drivers started “jockeying” as they traveled through downtown.
The victim pulled into a parking lot by McDonald’s near 10th and Indiana. The other vehicle pulled in, as well.
At one point, someone in the suspect’s vehicle pointed a gun at the victim’s vehicle. The victim started driving, and as they were leaving, they heard a gunshot.
There was no damage.
The suspect hasn’t been identified.
