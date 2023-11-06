Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls Downtown Rotary hosts panel to discuss AI

Founder and CEO of MarketBeat Matt Paulson led the panel in a discussion exploring everything from language models to tools like ChatGPT.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Are you curious about how to discuss artificial intelligence through everyday language?

The Sioux Falls Downtown Rotary hosted a diverse group of panelists to debunk the latest advancements on AI over the past two years.

Founder and CEO of MarketBeat Matt Paulson led the panel in a discussion exploring everything from language models to tools like ChatGPT.

“It’s a tool that can be used to start to see what the potential is and then from there, as your business starts to adopt it, there’s a lot more you can get into that really can help your business move to a different level potentially,” said Shane Thomas, co-founder for CodeKarate.

Attendees even got to take a look into MarketBeat’s real-world use of AI.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the checks, an underage subject attempted to purchase alcohol at the businesses.
Two Minnehaha Co. businesses fail alcohol compliance check
One Sioux Falls teen dead following weekend car accident
Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.
One killed, one hurt in early morning Sioux Falls crash
Hog Confinement on fire
Hog confinement burns down, no animals inside at the time
Last Saturday, around 10 p.m. shots were fired at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds.
Shot fired after road rage incident in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign kicks off
Bell ringers return for 2023 holiday season
Bell ringers return for 2023 holiday season
Bell ringers return for 2023 holiday season
Sioux Falls Downtown Rotary hosts panel to discuss AI
Sioux Falls Downtown Rotary hosts panel to discuss AI
Pine Ridge man indicted on murder charges