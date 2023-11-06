Sioux Falls Downtown Rotary hosts panel to discuss AI

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Are you curious about how to discuss artificial intelligence through everyday language?

The Sioux Falls Downtown Rotary hosted a diverse group of panelists to debunk the latest advancements on AI over the past two years.

Founder and CEO of MarketBeat Matt Paulson led the panel in a discussion exploring everything from language models to tools like ChatGPT.

“It’s a tool that can be used to start to see what the potential is and then from there, as your business starts to adopt it, there’s a lot more you can get into that really can help your business move to a different level potentially,” said Shane Thomas, co-founder for CodeKarate.

Attendees even got to take a look into MarketBeat’s real-world use of AI.

