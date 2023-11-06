Spirit Lake man accused of hitting another man with a hammer while they slept

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KUOO) - An Iowa man is in jail following an incident early Sunday at a Spirit Lake residence.

A criminal complaint filed by Spirit Lake Police says 43-year-old Elijah Hix entered another person’s house around 5:30 a.m. Police allege Hix then stood over a man living in the house while they were sleeping. Hix then allegedly struck the man with a hammer on the side of his head. Hix also allegedly struck the man multiple times with a closed fist.

Hix was arrested and was charged with first-degree burglary. He’s being held in the Dickinson County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

