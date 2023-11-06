Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Transformation Project to host grand opening, fashion show this week

Transformation Project to host grand opening, fashion show this week
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’ll be a busy week for the Transformation Project team as they get ready to host the grand opening of South Dakota’s only LGBTQ2S+ center and a put on a gender-diverse fashion show.

The PRISM Center opened its doors in Sioux Falls just over a week ago, but on Wednesday, Nov. 8, the Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting grand opening of the PRISM Center will take place from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

The next day, fashion will take center stage at the Transforming the Runway Fashion Show & Fundraiser, which benefits Marty’s Closet. That will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 9. at the Icon Lounge.

Transformation Project Community Project Manager Maisy Kleinschmit and Transforming the Runway Fashion Show Director Shannon Wright-Barnes joined Dakota News Now to discuss more about the events.

Read more on the Transformation Project’s events here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the checks, an underage subject attempted to purchase alcohol at the businesses.
Two Minnehaha Co. businesses fail alcohol compliance check
Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.
One killed, one hurt in early morning Sioux Falls crash
Hog Confinement on fire
Hog confinement burns down, no animals inside at the time
Dozens of neglected horses were rescued from a farm in Iowa.
Officials: Dozens of neglected horses rescued from farm, owner charged
SDSU hoists the Dakota Marker in 2023 after defeating NDSU 33-16
ROCK’D EM! Jackrabbits rip Bison to win Dakota Marker for fourth straight year

Latest News

Dakota Angler Ice Institute kicks off ice fishing season
Dakota Angler’s Ice Institute provides all the necessities for ice fishing season
Dakota Angler’s Ice Institute provides all the necessities for ice fishing season
Dakota Angler’s Ice Institute provides all the necessities for ice fishing season
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Leola High School senior challenges herself
Transformation Project to host grand opening, fashion show this week
Transformation Project to host grand opening, fashion show this week