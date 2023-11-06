Transformation Project to host grand opening, fashion show this week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’ll be a busy week for the Transformation Project team as they get ready to host the grand opening of South Dakota’s only LGBTQ2S+ center and a put on a gender-diverse fashion show.

The PRISM Center opened its doors in Sioux Falls just over a week ago, but on Wednesday, Nov. 8, the Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting grand opening of the PRISM Center will take place from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

The next day, fashion will take center stage at the Transforming the Runway Fashion Show & Fundraiser, which benefits Marty’s Closet. That will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 9. at the Icon Lounge.

Transformation Project Community Project Manager Maisy Kleinschmit and Transforming the Runway Fashion Show Director Shannon Wright-Barnes joined Dakota News Now to discuss more about the events.

Read more on the Transformation Project’s events here.

