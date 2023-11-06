Avera Medical Minute
Two women rob Sioux Falls apartment

Monday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A robbery at an apartment in Sioux Falls was reported early Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 4 a.m.

The residents were expecting someone, heard a knock at the door and opened it.

Two women pushed their way into the home. Authorities believe they were looking for someone else.

One of the women had a bat. They took cash and left.

No injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made.

