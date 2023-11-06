Two women rob Sioux Falls apartment
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A robbery at an apartment in Sioux Falls was reported early Sunday morning.
The incident happened around 4 a.m.
The residents were expecting someone, heard a knock at the door and opened it.
Two women pushed their way into the home. Authorities believe they were looking for someone else.
One of the women had a bat. They took cash and left.
No injuries were reported.
No arrests have been made.
