Washington Pavilion purchases Parlour Ice Cream House

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Parlour Ice Cream House will be moving to the Washington Pavilion in late December.

Previously located at 340 S. Main Ave. in Washington Square, Parlour Ice Cream House will move across the street to inside the Washington Pavilion at the entrance to the Kirby Science Discovery Center and the new Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium.

“The Washington Pavilion has so many exciting things happening right now, from a record number of Broadway series subscribers to new, state-of-the-art planetarium technology to extensive renovations underway in our café, and now we’ll provide even more food and beverage options by adding Parlour ice cream to our offerings,” says Darrin Smith, President and CEO of Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. “Parlour ice cream has become a fan favorite for so many in our community, and we can’t wait to see the thousands of families who come through our doors enjoying it right here at the Pavilion.”

The purchase of the business includes its brand, recipes, equipment, furniture, inventory and supplies. The Washington Pavilion plans to rename its current concessions area “Parlour House” and remodel the space in December. Ice cream will be served during Orpheum Theater Center events and at the Washington Pavilion’s new retail space when it opens at the Steel District in 2024.

