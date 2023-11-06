The Wind Will Get Lighter but the Clouds Will Increase up North

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have another fantastic day on tap across the region! It will be a little cloudier up north where we’ll be stuck in the low 50s this afternoon. With more sunshine in southern parts of the region, we should see highs in the upper 50s and low 60s today. The wind will stay with us a little in the south, but the wind should decrease through the morning hours. Later on this evening, we could see a few showers, especially through the Highway 14 corridor.

Besides the rainfall moving through the area tonight, the rest of the week is looking dry. Highs will stay in the 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday for most of us, but some cooler air will move in for the middle to end of this week. Highs Thursday will dip down into the 40s. By Friday, we should see widespread 50s return to the forecast.

This weekend is looking pretty nice, too. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s for most of us. Early next week, we’ll keep the nice, quiet pattern in place. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s with a good amount of sunshine.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.