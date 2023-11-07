ACLU sues state over vanity plate law

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) — You may or may not have owned one, but you’ve definitely seen them.

Vanity plates can be clever, catchy, confusing, or convey a deeply personal meaning. Or, nothing at all.

Sometimes they’re gifts — from a loved one, or to yourself — and sometimes they’re gags.

But, you have to apply to the State of South Dakota’s Motor Vehicle Division to get them, and that agency can turn you down.

In the case of Lynn “Smokey” Hart, he applied in late spring 2022 for the license plates on his vintage Chevy pickup truck to read a seven-letter, unhyphenated phrase that promotes his business Rez Weed Indeed. The company advocates the legal selling and use of marijuana on Native American reservations. The plates also, according to “King of Bud” (his other nickname listed on its website), would refer Rez Weed Indeed’s mission of “promoting Tribal sovereignty.”

“I applied for a vanity license plate that said ‘REZWEED,’” Hart said in a November 2022 video posted on his Facebook page.

“Unfortunately, South Dakota said ‘no.’ They wouldn’t have it.”

Indeed, the state’s Department of Revenue — which has the Motor Vehicles Division under its jurisdiction — can turn your down a plate application if it finds the wording to carry “connotations offensive to good taste and decency.”

But, now, the ACLU is suing the state over that policy, saying it infringes on the free speech rights of all South Dakotans. The lawsuit was filed Monday on behalf of Hart, whose application for the “REZWEED” plates was denied on June 6, 2022.

Shortly after he received his rejection letter from the DOR, Hart called the ACLU, which took the case.

“He applied for it. He did everything right, and he gets a letter saying that it was denied because the state found that to be in poor taste,” said the ACLU’s South Dakota staff attorney Andrew Malone in an interview with Dakota News Now on Monday.

“It’s such a kind of a subjective reason to deny a license plate, and it just kind of jumped out to us. So, we started looking into this a little more, and we saw there was this South Dakota law that says they can deny any plate that the Secretary of the Department of Revenue, or some of his employees, if he authorizes them, if they determine if it carries connotations of offensiveness to good taste or decency.

“That, right there, just raised a lot of red flags. Wow, that is so vague. That is so broad. It is just giving them this authority just to deny almost anything they want. If they don’t like something, they have the authority to deny it.”

Malone found a bizarre and “surprising” twist in his research. In 2008, officials from the Motor Vehicles Division testified in front of the state legislature, saying the offensive to good taste standard is unconstitutional, and if lawmakers in Pierre didn’t repeal it, the Department of Revenue was going to be sued.

The legislature chose not to repeal it, and the DOR chose to continue applying the standard.

“Now, we are where they predicted we would be 15 years ago,” Malone said.

Also within the research, the ACLU found that the DOR rejected hundreds of other plates over the past five years because they allegedly carried connotations offensive to good taste and decency. And they discovered some inconsistencies.

”'BEERMOM’ was denied, but “BEERMAN” was approved,” Malone said. “Just, things that are confusing and hard to understand.”

The ACLU finds that kind of inconsistency to be vague, subjective, and unconstitutional.

“The Supreme Court has been really clear with its decisions, even within the past few years, where they have said offensiveness, giving offense, is a protected viewpoint, and when the government discriminates against someone because they have determined that whatever it is they are doing is being offensive, that is unconstitutional, and that makes sense,” Malone said.

“Maybe it’s offensive to you, maybe its offensive to someone else, but maybe its not offensive to a third party or a fourth party. And, offense is just so vague and personal, it’s impossible to apply that in a consistent, objective standard, and that’s what needs to happen under the First Amendment.”

Asked about the famous line, “I know it when I see it” — uttered by Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart in a 1964 case determining the to describe his threshold test for obscenity in a case related to the legality of pornography — Malone offered a different quote from the annals of Supreme Court trials regarding the interpretation of offensiveness as it relates to Hart’s case and this new lawsuit.

It came from Cohen vs California in 1971, when a man went into a courthouse and was charged with what was determined to be an offensive statement on the back of his jacket. He appealed it all the way to the Supreme Court in a case that decided the government generally cannot criminalize the display of profane words in public places.

“One man’s vulgarity is another man’s lyric,” was the famous line from Justice John Marshall Harlan II.

Malone’s translation — “If you’re looking at something, it may be offensive to one person, it may not be offensive to someone else.”

This was the artillery the ACLU used in appealing the rejection of Hart’s “REZWEED” plates rejection, and in Monday’s lawsuit filing.

Does Hart think his Native American ethnicity played a part in the rejection?

”He’s expressed that. He definitely thinks that’s a big part of it,” Malone told DNN. “But I would also just point out: The fact that you and I and he are having to sit here and do guesswork shows that this is not a good standard that is not being applied in a good way, because he doesn’t know —

“Was it ‘Rez?’ Was it ‘Weed?’ Was it some combination of the two? And, so, it leaves this guessing game of anytime you apply, is some random employee going to find this offensive, and that’s just not how the constitution operates.”

On September 28, 2022, about four months after the DOR rejected Hart’s “REZWEED” plates application, he received a letter saying that the rejection had been overturned. Just over a month later, he received those plates, and proudly displayed them in that aforementioned Nov. 4, 2022, Facebook video.

”So, there you go South Dakota,” Hart said. “‘Rez Weed Indeed’ is now on my pickup. So, we made history today!”

Why, then, almost exactly one year later, was Monday’s lawsuit on behalf of Hart? Because, Hart said, the current state vanity plate law still allows the DOR to recall that “REZWEED” plate, and any others, anytime. Malone said Hart will apply for a “REZ BUD” plate for one of his other vehicles, but could be denied under this law.

The ACLU is now calling for a district federal judge in Sioux Falls to put that vanity plate law “on pause” as the lawsuit case goes forward. Monday marked the filing of a written brief asking Judge Roberto Lange to do just that.

The state now has three weeks to respond in their own written form, and then the ACLU has two weeks to write a reply. After that, Lange could set a hearing and have both sides meet in court for a hearing on the lawsuit, which is what the ACLU requested. Lange is not required to call such a hearing, and could just read the papers and decide based on that, Malone said.

Worth noting: The DOR updated its personalized plate policy in September, shortly after the ACLU called for the approval of all 637 previously denied applications. The DOR also sent letters to all those denied applicants stating they could re-apply. Hart was one of those applicants.

But again, the multiple DOR staffers have the authority to deny vanity plate applications if they find the wording to carry “connotations offensive to good taste and decency.”

That’s why the ACLU fights on.

“Lawsuits can take a long time,” Hart said. “But, what we’re saying is happening right now is, any time this is being used, it’s chilling people’s free speech rights. There’s active harm going on as long as this law is in place, even if that’s just as the lawsuit is going forward.”

The Department of Revenue opted to decline comment after DNN reached out to the agency to give officials the opportunity to react to the lawsuit.

