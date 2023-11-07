Avera Medical Minute
Don’t bag your recyclables: Sioux Falls provides update on trends & efforts to improve recycling

Tuesday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls held a media briefing on Tuesday to provide an update on recycling trends and efforts to improve recycling in the area.

Mark Cotter, director of Public Works, and Holly Meier, sustainability coordinator, spoke at the briefing.

A recycling taskforce of city representatives was created to identify challenges.

Two challenges were contamination and lack of education about how to recycle.

Some best practices are not bagging recycling and keeping recycling loose because bagged recyclables will end up in the landfill and having a one-to-one ratio of garbage bins to recycling bins to ensure recycling is easily accessible.

Starting Nov. 15, bagged recyclables will no longer be accepted.

Going forward, the taskforce is focused on public education.

The briefing can be viewed below.

