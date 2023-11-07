Coyotes sweep home hoops openers with Northern & Mount Marty

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - WOMEN’S RECAP

Six Coyotes scored in double figures as South Dakota downed Northern State 85-57 to open the season Monday evening inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

South Dakota (1-0) got 14 points from DePaul transfer Kendall Holmes, 13 each from sophomore Walker Demers and junior Grace Larkins, 11 from Saginaw Valley State graduate transfer Tori DePerry, 10 from sophomore Carley Duffney and 10 from freshman Addison Klosterbuer.

Monday marked the first time South Dakota’s placed six in double-figures since last November. The Coyotes were hampered by injuries a year ago, at times only having eight available players down the stretch.

The game served as a preseason exhibition for Northern State. The Wolves were led by Rianna Fillipi and Decontee Smith with 10 points apiece. Fillipi was named a preseason player to watch in the Northern Sun this year. She was held to 4-11 shooting on the night by Coyote junior Nicole Avila-Ambrosi.

Holmes led the Coyotes in her first official game in the red and white. She added five boards, two assists and a pair of steals to her stat line. She will face former Big East foe Creighton on Friday and her former squad, DePaul, later in November.

Larkins recorded a stat line of 13 points, five assists, four steals and three rebounds to open the season.

Demers was 5-for-8 in compiling her 13 points. She added four boards, with three on the offensive glass.

DePerry tallied 11 points, with seven coming from the free-throw line. She also recorded four rebounds with three on the offensive glass in her first official game as a Coyote.

Duffney was 4-of-7 to reach 10 points with four assists and three rebounds.

Klosterbuer opened her collegiate career with a 10-point game, knocking down a pair of the Coyotes’ six threes.

South Dakota started the game on an 8-0 run and led 15-2 with just under three minutes to play in the first quarter. USD led 38-23 at the half, 67-37 in the third and by 75-43 in the fourth.

The Coyotes outscored Northern State in the paint 54-28. The Coyotes shot 50.8 percent (33-of-65) in the game and 35.3 percent (6-of-17) from behind the arc. The Wolves finished at 38.6 percent (22-of-57) from the field.

USD also capitalized with 31 points off 21 Northern State turnovers.

Up next for South Dakota is a road game at No. 22/23 Creighton in Omaha, Nebraska. Tip-off is set for 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

MEN’S RECAP

Four Coyotes scored in double figures as South Dakota defeated Mount Marty 85-53 to open the season Monday night inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

South Dakota (1-0) got 16 points apiece from junior Paul Bruns and Utah transfer Bostyn Holt, 15 points from UCF transfer Lahat Thioune, and 12 points from freshman Isaac Bruns.

The game served as a preseason exhibition for Mount Marty. The Lancers were led by Tash Lunday who tallied 18 points. Lunday, the Lancers’ leading scorer, averages 22.0 points per game. He was 7-of-17 from the floor and 3-of-7 from beyond the arc.

Holt and Bruns led the Coyotes tonight, Holt in his first official start as a Coyote and Bruns in his sixth start of his Coyote career. Holt was 7-of-8 from the floor with five rebounds and one block. Bruns saw 20 minutes of action and went 5-of-8 from three with four rebounds and two assists.

Thioune made his first career start in a Coyote uniform and tallied 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the floor.

Isaac Bruns opened his collegiate career with a 12-point game, knocking down two of the Yotes’ 11 three-pointers and going 5-of-8 from the field.

The Lancers came out and knocked down two quick triples to go up 6-5 in the first two minutes. A three-pointer from Paul Bruns tied the game at 10-10 and a fast break layup from Holt gave USD back the lead and spurred a 13-2 run to extend the lead that it would hold for the rest of the game.

The Coyotes outscored the Lancers in the paint 40-14. South Dakota shot 49.2 percent (32-of-65) from the field and 42.3 percent (11-of-26) from three. The Lancers shot 34.4 percent (21-of-61) from the field.

USD capitalized on Mount Marty’s 15 turnovers by scoring 18 points off them. The Yotes controlled the paint, tallying 18 second-chance points and grabbing 48 rebounds (15 offensive), doubling up the Lancers’ 28 team rebounds.

Up next for South Dakota is UTRGV inside the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. Friday night.

