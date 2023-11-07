Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Dress for Success Fall Closet Sale gives women affordable options to gain independence

Dress for Success Fall Closet Sale gives women affordable options to gain independence
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This weekend, Dress for Success Sioux Falls will host their Fall Closet Sale, which offers women a chance to find affordable, gently-used clothing, shoes, bags and more.

The event will take place at the EmBe Downtown Gym from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday, with a Bag Sale happening from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

At the Bag Sale, attendees can fill a large bag with anything they’d like for just $35.

Veterans and active military will receive 10% off their purchase at the Fall Closet Sale. Kendra Scott Jewelry will be available for purchase as well!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
One Sioux Falls teen dead following weekend car accident
Last Saturday, around 10 p.m. shots were fired at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds.
Shot fired after road rage incident in Sioux Falls
3 arrested for Aggravated Assault in eastern Sioux Falls
2 women rob Sioux Falls apartment

Latest News

Dakota Angler Ice Institute kicks off ice fishing season
Dakota Angler’s Ice Institute provides all the necessities for ice fishing season
Fall Vendor Show
Fall Vendor Show this weekend at The Social
Chris Stapleton
Chris Stapleton is coming to Sioux Falls
About four years ago, there was deliberation on how to invigorate downtown Hartford.
Buffalo Ridge Brewing brings back charity bingo