Dress for Success Fall Closet Sale gives women affordable options to gain independence

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This weekend, Dress for Success Sioux Falls will host their Fall Closet Sale, which offers women a chance to find affordable, gently-used clothing, shoes, bags and more.

The event will take place at the EmBe Downtown Gym from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday, with a Bag Sale happening from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

At the Bag Sale, attendees can fill a large bag with anything they’d like for just $35.

Veterans and active military will receive 10% off their purchase at the Fall Closet Sale. Kendra Scott Jewelry will be available for purchase as well!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.